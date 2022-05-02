Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes visibly frustrated as reporter grills her over 'Jewish space laser' rant
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Georgia. (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday clashed with a reporter who questioned her about a 2018 Facebook post in which she suggested the Rothschild family might be using satellites to ignite wildfires in California.

Greene has faced frequent criticism for the comments, which went viral after New York Magazine published a headline that stated: "GOP Congresswoman Blamed Wildfires on Jewish Space Laser."

“This is your post under your name,” the reporter said, “and you’re talking about the Rothschild family, which has been at the center of anti-Sematic conspiracies since the 19th century.”

“I did not know that,” Greene interjected. “I have no idea. I’m telling you.”

The congresswoman said that in 2018, she was just “a regular American. Never been in politics. I couldn’t have told you some people back in politics or families names, don’t know their backgrounds.”

“But now that you do know,” the reporter pressed, as Greene became visibly frustrated. “Now that you’ve been told… anti-Semitism is on the rise at an alarming rate.”

“I’m fully against anti-Semitism,” Greene said. “You’re mixing two things together. You’re accusing me of something I did not do, and then you’re trying to blame me for anti-Semitism.”

