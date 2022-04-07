Jimmy Kimmel is all laughs after MTG files police report against his comedy monologue

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)
On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) threatened late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel with police action following a monologue in which he made fun of her.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated for the Supreme Court," said Kimmel. "She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" — a reference to the actor slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.
Greene, evidently, took this comedy bit to be a literal threat of violence.
.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1649280229
Kimmel, however, found her threat hilarious — and was quick to respond.
Officer? I would like to report a joke.https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1511816972610244615\u00a0\u2026— Jimmy Kimmel (@Jimmy Kimmel) 1649285431