'It's a brilliant move': Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she wants to make Kamala Harris president
OAN/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained this week that Vice President Kamala Harris would be an "illegitimate" first woman president if Republicans follow her plan to remove President Joe Biden from office.

During a Monday interview with OAN, Greene praised Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he entered the purported contents of Hunter Biden's laptop into the congressional record.

"Now that's it's been entered into the congressional record, thankfully by Congressman Gaetz, we can really get after it," she said. "We should be impeaching him."

"Now for all of you naysayers that say, 'Oh, no, that would make Kamala Harris the first woman president of the United States!' Let me remind everyone of something," Greene continued. "The Democrats cannot stand Kamala. They do not want her to be the first Democrat president of the United States and if we impeach Joe Biden, she would be an illegitimate first woman president of the United States."

The congresswoman added: "You want to know why? No one voted her in. She would just get there by default because Joe Biden is so corrupt he got impeached."

Greene went on to praise herself for the plan.

"I think it's a brilliant move," she remarked. "We make the Democrats own Kamala as their own president and we remove Joe Biden, who is corrupt and is failing our country."

Watch the video below from OAN.

