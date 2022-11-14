Marjorie Taylor Greene rages over Kevin McCarthy and 'weak RINO sell-out Republicans'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that she is backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next Speaker of the House because she doesn't want "weak RINO sell-out Republicans" to align with Democrats.

During a Monday interview with right-wing host Steve Bannon, Greene said that the Democrats were plotting to make Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) the next Speaker even though she will not be a member of the next Congress.

Greene said that Democrats were "scurrying around looking for any weak RINO sell-out Republican that will join them and elect their own Speaker!"

Although many far-right members of Congress have opposed McCarthy, Greene said it was time to "unify" behind the party leader.

"They are going to open the door and allow Liz Cheney possibly to become Speaker because let me tell you something, that's who the Democrats — that is who they are throwing around," Greene continued. "We have about 20 Republicans in our conference — and this is tragic news for everyone — that to this day respect Liz Cheney for what she has done and how she has worked on the Jan. 6 Committee."

Greene compared people who opposed McCarthy to so-called "never Trumpers."

"Do we want to see that challenge open the door to Nancy Pelosi handing the gavel to Liz Cheney?" she gasped. "There is no way in hell I will stand there and allow that to happen."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

