Marjorie Taylor Greene profits off of company she says is 'pro-child predator': report

"QAnon Queen" Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) received a brutal fact-check following an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars podcast.

Greene was criticizing the Walt Disney Company for opposing the anti-LGBTQ legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that critics have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"It's hard to believe that Disney, Walt Disney, the Walt Disney Co., would be the very place that this is happening," Greene argued. "This is supposed to be the happiest place on Earth, a place where innocence is celebrated. But it seems to be the place where innocence is actually under attack."

"Walt Disney — they need to pay a serious price for this," Greene argued.

But as Business Insider reports, Greene owns up to $45,000 in Walt Disney Co. stock.

Greene lashed out at critics of the "Don't Say Gay" bill when asked for comment, claiming "anyone who opposes anti-grooming laws like the one in Florida is pro-child predator. Stop sexualizing children."