'That's terrifying': Jake Tapper reacts in horror to revelations about Marjorie Taylor Greene floating martial law

CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday reacted in horror to newly released text messages showing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) floated the possibility of former President Donald Trump declaring martial law just days before he was due to leave office.

While discussing the texts with Tapper, CNN's Jamie Gangel read Greene's full text to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 17th, 2021.

"In our private chat with only members, several are saying the only way to save our republic is for trump to call for martial law," Greene wrote to Meadows. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him they stole this election, we all know they will destroy our country. Tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anything else."

Gangel summarized this by noting that "three days before the inauguration, she is trying to encourage the White House to invoke martial law."

"That's terrifying," Tapper replied.

Gangel then went over several panicked text messages that Trump allies sent to Meadows on January 6th encouraging him to tell Trump to call off the rioters at the Capitol.

Tapper commented that this just makes Trump allies' efforts to deflect blame for the riots onto Antifa even worse.

"So all of these allies who subsequently have acted as those this is not a big deal or this was Antifa or everybody is making too big a deal of it, all of them behind the scenes saying not only that they believe it's a big deal, but they all believe President Trump can stop it," he remarked.

