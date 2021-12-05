'Oh boo hoo': Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for latest whine about being attacked

MSNB'sC "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart had nothing but scorn for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her latest complaints that Democrats have been attacking her over her antics.

During a panel discussion with former GOP political consultant Stuart Stevens and ex-Republican National, Committee head Michael Steele, the MSNBC host shared a clip of the combative Taylor Greene sitting with equally-controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and complaining about her treatment.

Speaking with Gaetz, Taylor Greene complained, "Kevin McCarthy has a problem in our conference. He doesn't have the full support to be speaker, he doesn't have the votes that are there because there's many of us that are very unhappy about the failure to hold Republicans accountable while conservatives like me, Paul Gosar, and many others just constantly take the abuse by the Democrats."

"Oh, boo-hoo, so much victimhood here," host Capehart sarcastically commented. "But, Stuart, what she says, again, is not untrue ; Kevin McCarthy has a problem. To my mind his being silent on all these things, he might think it might help him if Republicans get the majority. But if he thinks he can control them, if indeed Republicans become the majority, he's got another think coming, doesn't he? "

"You know, for years when Mike and I were involved in the party, we always said that it was a mistake to try to negotiate with terrorists," Stevens replied. "And that's what Kevin McCarthy's trying to do. If these Republicans take over the House next year, which odds are they are, they're going to put Kevin McCarthy's head on a spike."

"They're not going to elect him speaker," he continued. "He isn't what they want to be. He is like a chairman who wants to make everybody happy and it's not going to work. They want a warrior, somebody like a Jim Jordan, to be Speaker of the House."

Watch below:

MSNBC 12 05 2021 11 05 21 youtu.be



