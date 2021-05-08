Majorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz panned for 'American First' rally at The Villages

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rallied supporters of Donald Trump on Friday at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida.
The two branded the event an "America First Rally" and were harshly criticized.
Here's some of what people were saying about the rally:
I'm really confused.... Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene doing the "America First" tour at The Villages with Matt Ga… https://t.co/E47SPhhEkb— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1620425174.0
Live footage of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz hosting the America First Rally with the Trump cult tonight a… https://t.co/f94OcWA8pd— Kate 🤍 (@Kate 🤍)1620428841.0
Matt Gaetz -- under investigation for sex with an underage girl -- jokes at rally: "Today is my birthday...I alre… https://t.co/kDUK4k9yWy— Will Steakin (@Will Steakin)1620431276.0
Looks like the crowd gathered at The Villages is slightly older than what Matt Gaetz prefers https://t.co/ucfq8PrrTq— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@Wu-Tang Is For The Children)1620425227.0
As you can tell from the piano man photo, very little masking in this ballroom.— Danielle Kurtzleben (@Danielle Kurtzleben)1620425257.0
The lies get bigger by the day. https://t.co/Z6Zt13wVos— Tea Pain (@Tea Pain)1620432456.0
They are playing 'Tiny Dancer' at the Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally— Will Steakin (@Will Steakin)1620427718.0
This is the whitest thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/qoPQv3y71I— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1620428082.0
The mostly elderly crowd seems to have brought their 2016 and 2020 MAGA rally gear with a few new additions - sever… https://t.co/aW6JfT8NbV— Vera Bergengruen (@Vera Bergengruen)1620428583.0
Matt Gaetz, speaking at his America First rally at the Villages: "I'm a canceled man in some corners of the interne… https://t.co/HPmo6nRjir— Catie Edmondson (@Catie Edmondson)1620430726.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene -- stripped of her committee assignments -- has spent her rally speech largely bragging abou… https://t.co/DYQfMrZJ2I— Will Steakin (@Will Steakin)1620429191.0
The loudest boos/anger in the “America First” rally audience tonight is directed at Republicans as Marjorie Taylor… https://t.co/AzKLBxpq9a— Vera Bergengruen (@Vera Bergengruen)1620429011.0
i'm not sure about the 2024 Republican presidential ticket https://t.co/8FSGAm9vXw— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1620431868.0
Big cheers as Gaetz brings up Liz Cheney, saying she’ll lose her leadership position https://t.co/dvnIDSe426— Christopher Heath (@Christopher Heath)1620432045.0
Moments ago @mattgaetz says: “It looks like @Liz_Cheney may no longer be the chair of the Republican Conference.” C… https://t.co/5WJtrMmw6t— Robert Sherman (@Robert Sherman)1620431464.0
"It actually feels like a Trump rally, and that's exactly what he wants," says @randikayeCNN, who is attending the… https://t.co/UI9DrnTBjS— The Situation Room (@The Situation Room)1620428150.0
@amandacarpenter: Sadly, conspiracy theorists Gaetz and Greene are the leaders of the GOP for now @ashleyrallison d… https://t.co/IRlPamomsH— The Lead CNN (@The Lead CNN)1620430785.0