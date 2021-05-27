QAnon congressman says she is waging a GOP ‘civil war’ with Matt Gaetz
Screenshot via YouTube

During a recent segment on the Real America's Voice network, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she and fellow Florida GOP Congress member Matt Gaetz have big plans for their party.

According to Greene, there's currently "a civil war within the GOP."

"Matt and I have teamed up because we refuse to allow Liz Cheney, or Adam Kinzinger, or any Trump-hating Republican ... we won't allow the GOP to turn into their party, so we're taking charge, we're bringing it to the people," she said. "We know what the people want -- the people overwhelmingly support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party."

Watch the video below, via Right Wing Watch: