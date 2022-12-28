Marjorie Taylor Greene smears Biden family to call for bombing raids against Mexico

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for bombing raids in Mexico to curtail illegal drug trafficking.

The Georgia Republican revived a plan floated by Donald Trump, based accounts written in books by former defense secretary Mark Esper and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, to conduct targeted missile strikes against Mexican drug cartels.

"President Trump was right," Greene tweeted. "We should bomb the cartel’s because they are an international criminal organization murdering our people by lacing deadly fentanyl from China in drugs they illegally sell across our border to US citizens.Not Mexico or it’s [sic] great people, the cartels."

Greene offered a possible preview of the incoming Republican majority's legislative priorities in a series of tweets blaming President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for the explosion in fentanyl use that began during Trump's presidency.

"The Biden admin and US Congress has invested $111+ BILLION taxpayer’s dollars in a war defending the borders & people of Ukraine," Greene tweeted. "The same admin & congress ignore our own daily border invasion and the record high number of Mexican Cartel fentanyl murders of Americans."

"Washington always has a lust for war," she added. "If that’s the case, they need to turn their lust towards a war that actually defends America’s borders and the American people’s lives. But Joe Biden is the best business partner the cartels have ever had and Joe keeps the drugs flowing."

Greene then falsely claimed that fentanyl deaths among Americans age 18 to 45 exceeded all other causes of death combined, and launched a pair of ugly smears against Biden, his daughter Ashley and son Hunter.

"Young Americans, teens to 45, are dying of fentanyl more than covid, cancer, heart disease, and all other deaths combined," Greene tweeted. "Joe doesn’t seem to mind drug abuse bc he campaigned for POTUS while his daughter Ashley was in drug rehab writing about inappropriate showers w/ Dad."

Drug overdoses became the leading cause for Americans age 18 to 49, and about two-thirds of those involve fentanyl, but those fatalities do not exceed all other causes of death, and the FBI found no evidence of the showing allegation in a diary stolen from the president's daughter.

"And we all know the depravity of Hunter’s drug habit, unfortunately we all had to see it on his laptop from hell," Greene tweeted, referring to material hacked from Hunter Biden's computer and discussed by him in interviews. "But just bc Joe Biden doesn’t care how many Americans die from fentanyl, why don’t the rest of the Democrats care? And some Republicans Senators?"

