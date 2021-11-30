Watch CNN's hilarious recap of the 'school-yard-style' feud between Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace on Facebook.

CNN's Ana Cabrera reported on Tuesday on the public Twitter fracas between two first-term Republicans in Congress.

"Well, a new school-yard-style, Republican-on-Republican feud erupting in the wake of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) beef with Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Stick with me here," Cabrera urged. "Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are now exchanging digital blows after Mace blasted Boebert as a bigot on CNN for her anti-Muslim attack on Omar."

Cabrera recounted the back-and-forth.

"Yes, that is a bat emoji, poo emoji, and a clown emoji," she said. "I'll let you figure out the message on your own."

