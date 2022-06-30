'We should pull out of NATO': Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's time to let Putin win
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene(R-GA) holds a press conference to call for the dismissal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday threw her support toward letting Russian President Vladimir Putin win by pulling the United States out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Writing on Twitter, Greene slammed the Biden administration for continuing to supply Ukraine with the weapons it says it needs to repel the Russian military invasion that began back in February.

"The American people do not want war with Russia, but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one," Greene wrote. "A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO."

In reality, both the Biden administration and NATO have ruled out getting directly militarily involved in Ukraine, even though many member nations are shipping the country weapons that it's using to fight the Russians.

What's more, this week has seen a significant strengthening of the NATO alliance as the organization said it would admit both Sweden and Finland, two key nations in the Baltic Sea that have long resisted joining out of fear of antagonizing the Kremlin.

