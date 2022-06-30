'Whole new ballgame' if Cipollone agrees to testify before J6 Committee: CNN reporter

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has officially subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and CNN reporter Katelyn Polantz said on Thursday that this is a potential breakthrough moment for the investigation.

Speaking with host Brianna Keilar, Polantz outlined how the committee has used this week's explosive testimony from former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to ratchet up pressure on Cipollone to testify, all of which culminated in issuing a formal subpoena on Wednesday night.

"He's getting the subpoena," said Polantz. "He had engaged formally and now he seems responsive. My colleagues here have this reporting that he will probably agree to a transcribed interview with some limitations. Obviously there are secrecy concerns around the presidency, but it does appear that this would be a major step forward."

Polantz then predicted that the committee would want to ask Cipollone about Hutchinson's claims that he warned Trump administration officials could be charged with multiple crimes if former President Donald Trump made good on his threat to join his supporters at the United States Capitol building on January 6th.

READ MORE: Liz Cheney receives standing ovation at Reagan Library after blasting GOP leaders

"I can't overstate how significant this would be if Pat Cipollone were to come in to testify, he is of course one of the closest people to Donald Trump," she said. "If Cipollone will come in now, with political expediency, this is a whole new ballgame."

Watch the video below or at this link.