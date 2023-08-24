Marjorie Taylor Greene outraged over rumors of RNC pledge to accept election results

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed outrage after hearing a rumor that Republican presidential candidates were asked to sign a pledge to accept the results of the 2024 elections.

Greene made the remarks to podcast host Charlie Kirk the day after the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate.

"I don't know if this is true, so I haven't verified it," she explained. "I heard that the candidates last night were asked to sign a pledge by the RNC saying that if they lost their election, they would accept the election results and not try to argue against it."

"I'm sorry, what kind of Republican party is going to be happy with, or just sit to the side and never question the outcome of an election?" Greene continued. "I think we should always question elections."

Greene suggested it was "American" to oppose the outcome of elections.

"And it doesn't make you a conspiracy theorist," she opined. "It doesn't make you a bad person if you question elections. It doesn't mean you've done anything wrong."

Greene, a surrogate for former President Donald Trump, said she would be at the Fulton County jail for his processing Thursday evening.

