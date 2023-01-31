Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Dems over Jan. 6 in first appearance on Oversight Committee

Amid Santos announcing on Tuesday he is temporarily recusing himself from the two committees he was appointed to, Stefanik was asked if she regretted supporting his candidacy.

Indeed, one of the top reasons Santos was elected was Stefanik's endorsement – and all the donor money that came with it.

“Stefanik’s team was laser focused on electing Santos to Congress – more than just about any other race in the country,” a senior Republican strategist involved in campaigns before the midterms told CNN. "Another donor, who attended a fundraising luncheon with Stefanik and Santos, confirmed to CNN through a representative that 'he donated to George Santos because of Elise Stefanik’s endorsement.'"

It wasn't just her endorsements. It appears Stefanik took great interest in getting Santos elected. CNN also reported that a source "said that a top political aide for Stefanik was involved in campaigning for Santos. Multiple sources told CNN that aide was closely advising Santos’ campaign and involved in hiring people."

Stefanik's spokesperson denied the allegations.

In July, Santos tweeted that Stefanik "has been one of my strongest backers and closest friends. I fully stand with her vote today as she stood up for civil rights. I look forward to serving alongside her when I’m elected to Congress in November."

In fact, this was the banner atop Santos' Twitter account for a very long time, up until recently:

Here is Stefanik tweeting her "major announcement" – her endorsement of Santos – on August 11, 2001, more than a year before Election Day.

"Excited to endorse my friend and fellow America First conservative George Santos for Congress in #NY03. @Santos4Congress will take on NYC liberal elites and bring a new generation of GOP leadership to NY and America. He has my full support!"

And in May of last year: "WOW! Great lunch event for @Santos4Congress! We raised over $100,000 to help George FLIP #NY03 George has my complete and total endorsement and come November, New Yorkers will send George to Congress! #SaveNewYork #SaveAmerica"

She literally told voters that electing George Santos to Congress will "Save New York" and "Save America."

On Tuesday, Stefanik told voters something very different: it's their fault they voted for him, she said, taking no responsibility for her endorsements.

“Like all of my colleagues, particularly in New York State, I supported George Santos as the nominee, and the people of his district voted to elect him,” she told reporters – not once mentioning there was no Republican primary and Santos automatically became the Republican party's nominee.

"Ultimately voters make this decision about who they elect to Congress," Stefanik declared, wholly removing herself, her endorsements, and any possible assistance she or her campaign may have given to Santos or his campaign.

