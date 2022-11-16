Marjorie Taylor Greene names herself to Oversight Committee: 'Nobody has told me no'
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will name her to the Oversight Committee if he becomes Speaker.

During an interview on Wednesday, conservative host Charlie Kirk asked Greene how she could be sure McCarthy would follow through with a far-right agenda, including subpoenas for Dr. Anthony Fauci and people close to President Joe Biden.

"He has said publicly that we are going to do all of these investigations into everything you just named," Greene insisted. "We are definitely doing these investigations and he's allowing the chairmen of the committees to run it."

Greene added: "I'm very excited to serve on Oversight. That's the committee I've asked for and no one has told me no about anything. I am going to be pursuing many things and I'm thrilled to be able to do that."

The lawmaker has split with fellow Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) over a disagreement about who should be the next Speaker of the House.

Democrats stripped Greene of all committee assignments in 2021 after reports found she repeated conspiracy theories and bigoted comments.

Watch the video clip below from Real America's Voice.


NOW WATCH: Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar-a-Lago

Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar a Lago www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video