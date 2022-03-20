'Possible Nazi militias': Marjorie Taylor Greene raises new objections to arming Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) faced criticism on Sunday after she suggested that Ukrainian fighters are "possible Nazi militias" as Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.

In a message posted to Twitter, Greene shared a video of what was described as "[t]ortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls" by Ukrainian forces. Greene did not say if she had validated the video.

"Torture and abuse of Ukrainian people including women and children," she wrote. "I’m strongly opposed to Putin’s invasion & Russia’s war in Ukraine and I’m strongly opposed to this."

"The US must demand Zelensky stop his military from torturing his own people," Greene added, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We should not spend billions of American’s hard earned tax dollars on lethal aid to be given to possible Nazi militias that are torturing innocent people, especially children and women," the lawmaker said. "It’s not Pro-Putin to be against this."