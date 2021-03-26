WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes a bizarre rant to defend her vote against resolution honoring Capitol police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) denounced the U.S. Capitol where she serves as an "evil" place after she was called out for voting against honoring the police who protected legislators from insurrectionists.

The House of Representatives voted last week to award Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol police, the D.C. police and the Smithsonian Institution for protecting the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection aimed at overturning former president Donald Trump's election loss, but Greene told constituents she could not support the resolution, reported Right Wing Watch.

"[The resolution] called the Capitol 'a temple,' Greene told constituents at a town hall.

The conspiracy-mongering lawmaker, one of 12 Republicans to vote against the resolution, said she rejected any comparisons between the legislative building and places of worship.

"[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] thinks that place is a church, and she calls it a sacred place," Greene said. "I cannot vote for a bill that calls the Capitol 'a temple.' That is one of the most evil places, horrible things happen there. They attack God's creation and wipe out male and female. It's a place where they make abortion legal and fund it to kill over 62 million people in the womb. That is not a temple -- and if it is a temple, God is not in that temple."