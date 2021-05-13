Marjorie Taylor Greene 'should be arrested': GOP 'bully' blasted for confrontation with AOC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised safety concerns inside the U.S. Capitol after she aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) outside the House chamber.
Two Washington Post reporters overheard the Georgia Republican twice call out to Ocasio-Cortez by her first name, and the New York Democrat kept walking, so Greene picked up her pace and shouted accusations at her colleague and demanded a public debate.
"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"
Ocasio-Cortez thew up her hands in exasperation, and her office contacted the Sergeant at Arms to discuss security inside the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection -- and Greene's actions didn't go over well on social media.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Representative Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer is akin to the cheating spouse… https://t.co/l5GrpQ1N9X— stonecircle (@stonecircle) 1620901128.0
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez knows ignoring Marjorie Greene will drive her completely nuts It's like a high school bully try… https://t.co/OCCbeJeR52— Susan🌊✌ (@Susan🌊✌) 1620902085.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't realize how ridiculously stupid she sounds when she accuses Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of su… https://t.co/6EVH1V8Vmw— Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🐝) 1620903430.0
It’s driving Marjorie even more batshit crazy that she can’t get under the skin of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. The Republic… https://t.co/UI4K8UMDmk— Mel the Enforcer (@Mel the Enforcer) 1620903106.0
#MarjorieTaylorGreene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing @AOC to call on Capitol Police to do their… https://t.co/DSxGLRj5tl— 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚 Persuasion 🆒💙🗽🇺🇸⚠️⚠️ ⚠️ (@𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚 Persuasion 🆒💙🗽🇺🇸⚠️⚠️ ⚠️) 1620901839.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene chased Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday like she was a school shooting victim outside… https://t.co/aCo4FeEzgA— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️) 1620901388.0
Hey Kev @GOPLeader, you better get a handle on the House Witch Marjorie Taylor Greene. The chaos and mayhem is what… https://t.co/ubFypdiKu2— W. Marc Paine (@W. Marc Paine) 1620903097.0
Wait....Seditionist Rep. Greene whose closest ally & friend participated in the insurrection actually shouted at Re… https://t.co/X1IjZjPX7h— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤) 1620903120.0
Rep. Greene aggressively confronted Rep. Ocasio-Cortez because that’s what the Quazy Trumplican party has devolved… https://t.co/cZqGQIuNlt— RollTide69 (@RollTide69) 1620902140.0
Just because Marjorie Taylor Greene can do this makes her think she’s tough enough to try and bully Rep. Ocasio-Cor… https://t.co/SKOe9Cl2AZ— Brooklyn (@Brooklyn) 1620903050.0
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a f**king attention seeking QAnon idiot who appears afraid of and lashes out at tho… https://t.co/3anqFHCLNM— DorindaAVYS (@DorindaAVYS) 1620902715.0
This woman is the perfect representation of the uncivil, confrontational, bigoted degradation of our society. Rep.… https://t.co/VV2kSCC7mt— BDkinss -WearADamnMask-🌊🇺🇲 (@BDkinss -WearADamnMask-🌊🇺🇲) 1620903532.0
The actions of MTG are going to cause violence. @SpeakerPelosi WHAT are YOU going to do about this TODAY? Rep. Gre… https://t.co/A46QxcHUSP— Susan Gross (@Susan Gross) 1620902786.0