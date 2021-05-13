Marjorie Taylor Greene 'should be arrested': GOP 'bully' blasted for confrontation with AOC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised safety concerns inside the U.S. Capitol after she aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) outside the House chamber.

Two Washington Post reporters overheard the Georgia Republican twice call out to Ocasio-Cortez by her first name, and the New York Democrat kept walking, so Greene picked up her pace and shouted accusations at her colleague and demanded a public debate.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

Ocasio-Cortez thew up her hands in exasperation, and her office contacted the Sergeant at Arms to discuss security inside the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection -- and Greene's actions didn't go over well on social media.































































