Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at lawyer: 'You sound like you have as many conspiracy theories as QAnon'

While being cross-examined today during a hearing on a 14th Amendment challenge to her candidacy for reelection in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at a lawyer who questioned her about statements and tweets she made during the run-up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Attorney Andy Celli grilled Greene over comments she made where she seemed to encourage protesters to enter the Capitol building during a "Fund the Wall" demonstration back in 2019.

Greene replied that she didn't recall making the statements, and attempted to cast doubt on the reporting regarding her comments, pointing out that Celli was citing a CNN report for his questioning.

"They've (CNN) chopped up my words so many times, they've lied about me so many times -- I mean, you sound like you have as many conspiracy theories as QAnon at this point," Greene told Celli.

"Well, you believe in QAnon, right?" Celli shot back.

"No, I did not say I believed in QAnon," Greene replied.

Watch the exchange below:

