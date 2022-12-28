'Those are my people': Marjorie Taylor Greene promoted QAnon conspiracy to Trump
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has sought to distance herself from the QAnon conspiracy theory she's perhaps best known for embracing, but a former White House aide testified that she sees herself as its champion.

The House select committee released a new batch of witness transcripts, including interviews with Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified that Greene brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory during a White House meeting in December 2020 with then-president Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers, reported the New York Times.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark,” Hutchinson testified. “I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about – more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally.”

Greene, who was a congresswoman-elect at that time, later asked for a pardon related to her presence at that meeting, along with six of the 11 other GOP congressional participants, according to Hutchinson, who said the newly elected lawmaker also brought up the conspiracy theory to Meadows at a Jan. 4, 2021, rally in Georgia.

“She began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there," Hutchinson told the committee, "and she was showing him pictures of them traveling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”

Hutchinson said Greene later had a similar conversation with Trump and showed him a photo of her constituents, including one person wearing a "Q" shirt.

“Those are all my people,” Greene said, according to Hutchinson.

A month later, after she was voted off her committee assignments over those views and other controversial statements, Greene expressed some regret in promoting the QAnon conspiracy about a cabal of Democratic and Hollywood elites being, as she described them, "Satan-worshiping pedophiles."

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them,” Greene said in February 2021, “and that is absolutely what I regret.”

