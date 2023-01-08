Marjorie Taylor Greene explains QAnon support: 'I had easily got sucked into some things'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained her previous support for the conspiracy theory group QAnon by saying she "easily got sucked into" the ideas.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz noted that Greene had been stripped of all of her committee assignments because she was found to have promoted conspiracy theories like the idea of "Jewish space lasers."

"But in fairness, didn't you also say around that period that you'd been a follower of QAnon conspiracy theories and you had rethought this and you were no longer influenced by the group?" Kurtz asked.

"Well, like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet," Greene confirmed. "But that was dealt with quickly early on. I never campaigned on those things. That was not something I believed in. That's not what I ran for Congress on. So, those are so far in the past."

Kurtz pointed out that the lawmaker could be reappointed to committees after she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.