'Treason': Robert E. Lee relative slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'national divorce'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was criticized by a relative of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after she repeatedly called for a "national divorce."



Reverend Robert W. Lee IV told TMZ that Greene was "acting no better" than the generals who fought to secede from the Union in the U.S. Civil War.

"As a collateral descendant of Robert E. Lee, it's clear to me that Robert E. Lee would have probably sided with Marjorie Taylor Greene," Lee explained. "And I know that is something she may celebrate. But to me, that's something that we cannot condone; we must condemn in the strongest terms possible as a nation, as a people of goodwill everywhere."

"For Marjorie Taylor Greene to side with my ancestors, the people who fought against this nation, is nothing short of treason," he added.

Lee reminded Greene that she is paid by taxpayers.

"In the same way, we paid for many of the insurrectionists in the Confederacy to continue to spew their violent and venomous rhetoric back then," he said.

