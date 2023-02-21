Marjorie Taylor Greene details 'national divorce' — including 'rules' for 'sex toys'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained in detail on Tuesday how her vision for a "national divorce" would work.

On Monday, Greene's repeated calls for a "national divorce" raised concerns that she wanted a new civil war.

But on Tuesday, the lawmaker insisted she was not calling for violence.

"Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union," she wrote on Twitter. "Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences."

Speaking for conservatives, Greene said she was "absolutely disgusted and fed up with the left cramming and forcing their ways on us and our children with no respect for our religion/faith, traditional values, and economic & government policy beliefs."

In the series of tweets, she described the benefits of a so-called national divorce. Most federal government agencies would be eliminated in the scenario, Greene argued.

"A national divorce would require a much smaller federal government with more power given to the states," she said. "Hence, we would solve our debt and spending problems immediately."

Greene predicted red states would strip rights from transgender people.

"Of course interstate trade, travel, and state relations would continue," she continued. "However in red states, they could have different rules about store product placement on national store's shelves. In red states, I highly doubt Walmart could place sex toys next to children's toothbrushes."

"And in blue states, they would immediately disarm their citizens of course because those bad guns get up and kill people by themselves all the time," Greene remarked. "In a National Divorce, the left could achieve their dreams of total and complete lawlessness."

Read Greene's plan for a "national divorce" below.

