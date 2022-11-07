'Please!' Marjorie Taylor Greene begs Ron DeSantis by name not to challenge Trump in 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) called out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by name and warned him not to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

During an interview on Right Side Broadcasting, host Brian Glenn told Greene that it would be "political suicide" for another Republican to challenge Trump.

"This is his party," Glenn insisted from a Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio.

"Absolutely, I think it's clear and obvious," Greene replied. "President Trump is the people's choice. He's the one that we elected in 2016, we re-elected him in 2020 and we will elect him in 2024."

"What we need in this country, Brian, is we need strong Republican governors like Ron DeSantis," she continued. "We need strong Republican governors to fight and stand for eight years and save their states, not to abandon their states and try to run for president or any other big position."

Greene added: "Anyone that's considering running for president in 2024 against President Trump, please support President Trump because we need him back in the White House."

