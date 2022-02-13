​Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ronald Reagan

Former President Ronald Reagan was the standard-bearer for the Republican Party for a generation, but in the new GOP, he's just another RINO. That's according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who attacked Reagan's notorious 11th Commandment.

During his 1966 gubernatorial campaign, Reagan explained that no matter the issue or disagreement, "Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican." Greene and the rest of the House GOP have changed that rule.

Speaking on Jenna Ellis’s podcast, the Republican explained that she believes that Reagan was a great president, but that she's a real Christian, so she only believes in the Ten Commandments.

Greene went on to say that she believes that it's her job to push Republicans to be who the party's voters want them to be. That appears to include absolute fidelity to Donald Trump. Two of the House conference has broken that devotion by serving on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Listen to Greene below:


