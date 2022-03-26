Watch MTG mix Star Trek and Star Wars analogies in her science fiction attack on Stacey Abrams

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was in prime form on Saturday as Trump supporters gathered at a MAGA rally in Commerce, Georgia.

The visit is part of the former president's revenge tour as he lashes out at Republicans who did not go along with his schemes to overturn the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Trump is backing former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in his campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. Trump and Republican Rep. Jody Hice in his campaign against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Before the rally started, Greene lashed out at the Constitution's ban on insurgents running for Congress.

After taking the stage behind a large lecterrn, Greene complained about Stacey Abrams landing a Star Trek role as leader of United Earth and suggested she needed to be blown up like the Death Star in the Star Wars fictional universe.

"We're going out there and we're going to vote, because, you know what? Stacey Abrams thinks that she's president of Earth," Greene said, despite the fact the voting rights activist was acting in a Hollywood production.

"Well, let me inform you — yeah, that's funny right. Stacey Abrams in the Death Star and we're going to take her out in November," Greene vowed.



