Marjorie Taylor Greene’s team has to 'rush' her away from Supreme Court after crowd gets rowdy: reports

In the wake of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in 1973, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance outside the Court, gloating that the ruling was an "answer to prayer."
"We're going to protect life," Greene can heard saying in one video while being ushered away from an increasingly aggressive crowd.
Other reporters on the scene described the rising tension in the crowd as Greene passed by.
"Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walking through the crowd — it’s getting really rowdy," tweeted Politico reporter Olivia Beavers.
Another video shows activists swarming Greene, with one woman calling her a "racist" and yelling "my body, my choice." According to Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan, Greene's "team just had to rush her out of the protest. Press blocking the way, a woman screaming at her."
"SCOTUS protests peaceful so far. Only scuffle I saw was then Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walked through," added Sinclair reporter Ahtra Elnashar.
In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.
"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.
Dissenting were the three liberals on the court.
The ruling will likely set into motion a cavalcade of new laws in roughly half of the 50 US states that will severely restrict or outright ban and criminalize abortions, forcing women to travel long distances to states that still permit the procedure.
The opinion shredded the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling by the nation's highest court that said women had the right to abortion based on the constitutional right to privacy over their own bodies.
Alito's opinion largely mirrors his draft opinion that was the subject of an extraordinary leak in early May, sparking demonstrations around the country and tightened security at the court in downtown Washington.
Barricades have been erected around the court to keep back the protesters gathered outside -- after an armed man was arrested on June 8 near the home of conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The court's ruling goes against an international trend of easing abortion laws, including in such countries as Ireland, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia where the Catholic Church continues to wield considerable influence.
