Marjorie Greene: Democrats are 'absolutely terrified' of what I'll do when GOP has majority

On Friday, Newsweek reported that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a statement that her critics are scared of the powers she will have when Republicans have a House majority.

"Democrats have seen how hard I fight for America First values with the GOP in the minority, so they are absolutely terrified to see me with the power of the majority," said Greene's statement. "Democrats know they can't beat me at the ballot box, so left-wing Communist activists tried to RIP my name off the ballot."

"On Friday, a judge ruled that Greene should be allowed to run in the Republican primaries this year, despite a lawsuit that argued the congresswoman should be 'constitutionally disqualified from congressional office' due to her role in the January 6 Capitol riot," the report noted.

Even without the judge's decision, the final ruling was up to Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who on Friday said he accepted the opinion of the judge and will allow her on the ballot.

READ: MAGA boos Dr. Oz as rain turns Trump rally into muddy mess

Greene has been one of the most controversial members of Congress. In addition to her connections to the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection, she has posted support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret organization of child-trafficking cannibal Satanists.

Shortly after arriving in Congress, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments by a vote of the full House after the discovery she shared social media content advocating for the killing of prominent Democrats. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has said he plans to restore her to committees should he become Speaker after the midterm elections, giving her key roles in writing and giving initial approval to legislation.