WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz boot researcher from 'open to the public' event

Rep. Marjorie Taylor (R-GA) interrupted an event with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Saturday to kick out an opposition researcher.

During a so-called "Kickoff Tour" event in Florida on Saturday, Greene sarcastically said that she was "honored" to have a "tracker" recording the event.

"He's paid to take videos of me, lie about me," Greene told the crowd. "It's a shame. You should get a better job where you don't have to follow me around."

As Greene spoke, a staffer asked the opposition researcher to leave the event.

National Review writer Dan McLaughlin pointed out that the event had been advertised as "free & open to the public."

