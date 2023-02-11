Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to stop 'acting like a maniac' — but just couldn't: Conservative

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) couldn't let her rebranded role as a party bridgebuilder last longer than a couple weeks, wrote conservative commentator Matt Lewis for The Daily Beast on Friday — and is now back to her old behavior "acting like a maniac."
Greene, who first gained national attention due to her embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories and has been involved in a variety of inflammatory antics like kicking a youth activist, took an uncharacteristic role during the GOP infighting about electing Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker — in which she whipped support for the GOP Leader, and even got into a public feud with fellow far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over it.
Now, however, wrote Lewis, she is back to her usual behavior.
"It started with the silly balloon stunt before the State of the Union, picked up when Rep. Greene wore a white fur-trim coat to the event and heckled President Joe Biden (whom she calls a 'coward'), and continued Thursday in a classified briefing about the Chinese spy balloon," wrote Lewis. "It sounds like the hearing was off the hook. 'When she got to ask questions,' one fellow member of Conngress said, 'she was yelling out saying ‘bullshit,’ and, you know, ‘I don’t believe you…Just screaming and yelling, irrational in my estimation,' the lawmaker continued." She continued with a grievance-laden rant at a House hearing with Twitter executives.
"I’ve always been skeptical that Greene’s support of McCarthy meant she was trying to do a heel-face turn from Tonya Harding to Nancy Kerrigan, but there was a reason to believe she might at least try," wrote Lewis. "After all, Greene’s support for McCarthy coincided with a larger rebranding effort that included her explaining away her penchant for QAnon conspiracy theories as (absurdly) something in her very distant past."
Ultimately, Lewis concluded, "You can take the girl out of Q, but you can’t take Q out of the girl."