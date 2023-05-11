'We laughed and laughed': Marjorie Taylor Greene says she and Trump gloated after CNN aired election lies
Twitter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she and former President Donald Trump gloated as she congratulated him on his town hall appearance on CNN.

The twice-impeached former president made false claims Wednesday night about his 2020 election loss and again insulted author E. Jean Carroll, who won her defamation and sexual abuse lawsuit against Trump this week. Greene posted a photo of herself purportedly speaking to him about the widely criticized television broadcast.

"I enjoyed congratulating President Trump on his outstanding town hall and undefeated record against CNN," Greene tweeted Thursday morning. "They had to air him telling the truth about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. We laughed and laughed."

Shortly after the program, Greene publicly praised Trump and attacked President Joe Biden.

"I’m so proud of President Trump tonight, GREAT JOB!" Greene tweeted Wednesday night. "He is truly showing everyone why he is the president America needs. He is doing a town hall with CNN, who has attacked him more than anyone. Biden won’t even talk, can’t even talk to the press. But President Trump loves this country and is showing he’s willing to fight for it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

SmartNews