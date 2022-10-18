Trump thinking of putting Marjorie Taylor Greene in as a senior Justice Dept. official if he wins in 2024: report

Former President Donald Trump hasn't officially declared whether or not he's running for office in 2024, but he's already plotting his nominees to serve in his Cabinet.

Rolling Stone reported that Trump is bragging to his close allies that he wants Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as one of his secretaries.

“Wouldn’t she be great?” Trump asked a confident earlier this year, at least two people confirmed to the magazine.

It's unclear what he would appoint Greene to be as she has no real expertise in anything other than CrossFit. Greene would also face off against the U.S. Senate to approve her appointment, which likely wouldn't happen. However, Trump spent many of his appointments simply appointing people that would never be voted on. A slew of secretaries in Trump's Cabinet were "acting secretaries" or "acting assistant secretaries" of this or that.

But, “he loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear,” the source claims.

A second source said that over the past year Trump has been talking about Greene as someone who could be a senior official at the Justice Department. The source was confused, noting, “I don’t think she’s a lawyer."

Greene isn't a lawyer but it's just the kind of move that Trump would think of as a way to thumb his nose at "the establishment" that frequently mandates that he hire someone qualified for positions.

Greene is beloved by the Republican Party base across the county, far more so than Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who expects to become Speaker in November. It's unknown if Greene intends to mount a challenge. She told Steve Bannon that she would love to lead "the company."

To be a Secretary in Trump's presidency, Greene would have to step down from Congress.

Read the full report at Rolling Stone.