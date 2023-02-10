Larry the Cable Guy compares Marjorie Taylor Greene to angry ex-girlfriend — and his fans revolt

Comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney — a.k.a., "Larry the Cable Guy" — made a joke at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's expense and received a backlash from some of his fans.

In response to Greene's repeated heckling of President Joe Biden at this week's State of the Union address, Larry took to Twitter to compare her to a comedian's bitter ex-girlfriend who comes to hackle them at their shows shortly after a breakup.

Some of Larry's fans apparently objected to his mockery of Greene, however, which prompted him to write a follow-up tweet telling them to lighten up.

"This wasn’t a political joke!" he wrote. "Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh. It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures. Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments."

Greene's behavior at the State of the Union prompted widespread criticism, including from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who said that Greene and other heckling Republicans took President Joe Biden's "bait" by getting rowdy during his speech.

Greene remained defiant in the face of criticism, however, and said her frequent outbursts were more than justified.

"I did not take any bait," she insisted. "I am a representative of the people, that is what I did last night. I got so many messages from people in my district and it was like I won my election again! People are pissed off! For the president of the United States to come into the people's house and lie about the economy, the border, and act like he is terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us!"