Marjorie Taylor Greene gets defensive over Kevin McCarthy's criticism: 'I didn't take any bait'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) earned a mild rebuke from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday when he chided her and other Republicans for letting themselves get "baited" by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

During Biden's speech, Greene could be seen repeatedly heckling the president and shouting the word "liar" at him.

During an appearance on Fox News, McCarthy urged Republicans to resist the urge to yell at Biden during the State of the Union.

"We need to be smart, don’t take the bait, stay with the American public about what we want to do," he said.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Launch a counter-coup': Kari Lake joins conspiracy theorist to plot against 'CIA coup'

CNN's Manu Raju caught up with Greene, who grew defensive when informed of McCarthy's criticisms.

"I did not take any bait," she insisted. "I am a representative of the people, that is what I did last night. I got so many messages from people in my district and it was like I won my election again! People are pissed off! For the president of the United States to come into the people's house and lie about the economy, the border, and act like he is terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us!"

Greene then emphasized that she felt no remorse for her behavior.

"He got what he deserved and I'm not sorry one bit!"

Watch the video below or at this link.





