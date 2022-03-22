'Russia is being very successful': Marjorie Taylor Greene blames invasion on Ukraine 'poking the bear'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) repeated what sounded like pro-Kremlin talking points on Tuesday by claiming that "Russia is being very successful" in its invasion of Ukraine.
Greene told Voice of Rural America Network that politicians like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had given the people of Ukraine "false hope."
"You see Ukraine kept just poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia," she argued. "And Russia invaded. And the truth is -- this is a hard truth to accept -- there is no win for Ukraine here."
Greene suggested that reports of Russian military struggles in Ukraine are incorrect.
"Russia is being very successful in their invasion even though we hear different things on television," she said. "I don't see a way out for Ukraine."
