‘Shame on them’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says lawmakers who support Ukraine aid don't want world peace

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday slammed members of both parties over their support for Ukraine amid the Eastern European country’s ongoing conflict that began with Russia’s unprovoked invasion last year.

“I’m going to fight Ukraine funding,” Greene told reporters in an exchange captured on video she posted on Twitter.

“I’m purely disgusted with this town that they are so bloodthirsty for murder and death in Ukraine. Ukrainian civilians are being killed constantly, Russian soldiers are dying, and Ukrainian soldiers are dying, and then other people that go there to fight this war are dying."

The congresswoman continued:

“I can't understand why Washington can't be focused on world peace and bringing these two countries together to end that war, rather than beating their chests and beating their war drums and demanding the American people pay for it. I think it's I think ridiculous and shame on them. Shame on them.”

Despite her opposition to aiding Ukraine, Greene said she didn’t believe her views would compel her to abandon her support for the party’s leadership.

“That isn't about supporting the leadership team, they bring votes to the floor and that's what happens here,” Greene said.

“I will whip against it. I will message against it. I'm already doing it. They already know, I've already told them, and I'll continue the message against it.”

Greene said the money would be better spent funding border security addressing domestic issues such as homelessness and the Fentanyl crisis.

“Why are we funding Ukraine? I cannot comprehend it,” Greene said. “Normal people don't get it. Washington so stupid for things like this.”

Watch the video below or click here.