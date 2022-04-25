Marjorie Taylor Greene says America's 'spiritual character' disgusts her: 'I don't know why God hasn't destroyed us'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week said that she was surprised that the United States of America has not been hit with a biblical catastrophe due to its poor "spiritual character."

Right Wing Watch on Monday flagged an interview Greene conducted with Michael Voris of the right-wing Catholic group Church Militant in which she expressed revulsion at the state of many of her fellow Americans.

"How do you gage the spiritual character of the United States right now?" Voris asked her.

Greene then shook her head in disgust.

"I don't even know why God has not destroyed us," she said.

"You owe Sodom and Gomorrah an apology?" Voris asked, referring to the two cities in the Old Testament that God destroyed due to their sinful character.

"Yeah," Green replied.

The always-controversial Greene has come under renewed scrutiny after leaked text messages revealed that she floated the idea of former President Donald Trump declaring martial law in order to stay in power.

