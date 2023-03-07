Marjorie Taylor Greene rages about 'gyrating' drag queens in House floor rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday unleashed an angry tirade against transgender Americans on the floor of the House of Representatives.

While proposing a new nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors, the conspiracy theory-promoting Georgia congresswoman accused transgender Americans of being part of a sinister plot to sexualize American children.

"We have had enough with drag queen shows in elementary schools and middle schools and high schools!" she raged. "We have had enough of drag queens gyrating in front of children and the public square! These groomers and child predators must be stopped because they are sexualizing children for profit in a multibillion dollar medical industry that looks to grow and grow!"

Greene then claimed that the entire concept of being transgender went against the Bible on the grounds that God's design of human beings was purportedly infallible.

"Something must be done to protect the sacred identity of children because God made children!" she declared. "God made all of us, male and female, in his image, he made us! And God doesn't make mistakes!"

