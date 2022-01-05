Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Twitter 'attacked our country' by banning her in unhinged interview

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Tuesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Twitter of "attacking our country as a whole" by banning her for spreading COVID misinformation.

"I'm asking all of my Republican colleagues to leave Twitter," Taylor Greene said, calling the platform "a waste of time."

"Twitter has attacked my district, and has attacked I would say our country as a whole by kicking a member of Congress off of their platform," she added. "And also, remember, they kicked off President Trump while he was a sitting United States president. So Twitter is completely out of bounds. No one elected them. No one put them in charge of what is information or what is misinformation."



Greene said people should leave Twitter to show the "Big Tech overlord" that they are "unwilling to participate" in the platform's "authoritarian control." She also plugged right-wing alternatives — including Gab, Telegram, Gettr and Trump's forthcoming Truth Social platform.

But she conceded that she has "no confidence in anything happening in Congress against Big Tech anytime soon."



"The only thing that we can do once we get the majority back is do investigations, but then again, what do investigations produce if we're not holding anyone accountable?" Greene said. "I'd love to see everyone leave Twitter — teach them a real lesson that they have no control over us. And then I'm looking at other Republican members' different bills, there's some really good ones out there, but unfortunately those bills will not pass until we have a Republican president in the White House that's willing to sign it into law. So the best way to deal with a bad company is like you would do a bad restaurant, you just don't eat there anymore. That's why I'm asking everyone to leave."

Watch the full interview below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on NewsMax www.youtube.com



