Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill hours after accusing Democrats of doing nothing
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) joined 20 House Republicans on Tuesday afternoon in voting against a bill aimed at combating human trafficking.

The other lawmakers to say "nay" were Brian Babin (Texas), Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Mo Brooks (Alabama), Ken Buck (Colorado), Andrew Clyde (Georgia), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Paul Gosar (Arizona), Andy Harris (Maryland), Jody Hice (Georgia), Thomas Massie (Kentucky), Tom McClintock (California), Mary Miller (Illinois), Troy Nehls (Texas), Ralph Norman (South Carolina), Scott Perry (Perry), Chip Roy (Texas), and Van Taylor (Texas).

Greene, however, cast her vote mere hours after accusing Democrats of not doing enough to protect the lives of victims.

"How can anyone who voted for Democrats not be offended by this? Dems said they care about children in cages & migrants, yet migrants are dying everyday, women are raped, and kids are being trafficked. All while Dems send $54+ billion to defend Ukraine’s border and NOT our own," she tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The proposal, which was passed by the House of Representatives, calls for allocating $1.1 billion over five years to renew and strengthen the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

On Wednesday, The Hill reported that "according to the measure, local educational agencies operating in a high-intensity sex trafficking area or a location with significant child labor trafficking would be prioritized for Frederick Douglass Human Trafficking Prevention Education Grants. Local educational agencies that work with nonprofit organizations focused on human trafficking prevention education and partner with law enforcement would also be prioritized, among other groups."

The outlet added that "the legislation would also reauthorize the Department of Homeland Security’s Angel Watch Center, which is meant to prevent international sex tourism travel perpetrated by child sex offenders, and improve trafficking prevention education for children by including parents and law enforcement in child trafficking and online grooming prevention. Additionally, it would allocate $35 million each fiscal year for housing options that would help women living with their abusers separate themselves."