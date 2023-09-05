Trump aides pray he's not 'stupid enough' to make Marjorie Taylor Greene his VP pick: report
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

A new report from Rolling Stone claims that many aides to former President Donald Trump are working behind the scenes to prevent him from tapping either Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) or failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as his vice presidential pick.

Sources tell the publication that Greene and Lake are both in a "death race" to be Trump's vice president, and Greene has been trash-talking Lake behind the scenes as a "grifter" who isn't a true conservative.

Lake, for her part, has reportedly voiced suspicions that Greene has been leaking damaging information about her to the press.

Adding to the intrigue, the report claims that Trump has regularly quizzed his aides about the possibility of picking either Lake or Greene as his VP next year -- and has gotten pushback whenever he's mentioned either one.

"Several of these people independently claimed that even Trump is not 'stupid enough' to tap either as his running mate," writes Rolling Stone. "Some of these sources say they’ve already advised the routinely indicted 2024 GOP frontrunner that someone like Greene or Lake would bring nothing of value to a ticket, and could easily hurt him with independent and moderate voters who he’d need to unseat President Joe Biden."

All the same, Trump hasn't entirely given up on the idea given how both women have slavishly backed his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

And if Greene doesn't get the VP nod, Rolling Stone reports that Trump "has even floated the idea of installing her at the Justice Department" despite the fact that she isn't even a lawyer.

