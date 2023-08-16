'Is it possible I'll be VP?' Marjorie Taylor Greene ponders her political future
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is hinting at bigger things for herself than being a mere congresswoman.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Greene this week floated the possibility of seeking higher office while criticizing current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who reiterated on Tuesday that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election,” Greene said, according to AJC. “That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The Trump-loving Georgia Republican then floated the possibility of running against him in a prospective United States Senate race, although she said she wasn't even ready to consider such a bid yet.

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” she said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

RELATED ARTICLE: Revealed: Marjorie Taylor Greene's post-divorce finances — from Trump to Disney

Greene, who first came into the political spotlight by spouting QAnon conspiracy theories and even going so far as to suggest that the Rothschild family funded a space laser being used to set forest fires, has been defiantly standing by Trump even as he's been hit with four separate criminal indictments.

SmartNews