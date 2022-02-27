'I have morons on my team': Mitt Romney questions Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'IQ' in brutal CNN rant
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union", with host Dana Bash, normally unflappable Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) launched into a brutal assessment of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GAS) for speaking at a white nationalist convention, calling the controversial House member a "moron."

Asked by host Bash about Taylor Greene's appearance at the racist get-together in Orlando along with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) the Utah Republican didn't mince words when host Bash quoted a statement made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that attacked the Georgia lawmaker.

"Liz Cheney was right with that statement and has been right for a long time," Romney shot back. " I also saw that [RNC head] Ronna McDaniel came out with a statement as well talking about how repugnant these white nationalists are. There's no place in either political party for this white nationalism or racism -- it's simply wrong."

"As you've indicated, speaking of evil, it's evil as well," he continued. " Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar ... I don't know them. I'm reminded of the old line from the Butch Cassidy movie where one character says, 'Morons, I have morons on my team.' I think anybody who would sit down with white nationalists at their conference is certainly missing a few IQ points."

