Marjorie Taylor Greene tells women that abortions won't make men love them
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walked to the Supreme Court on Tuesday to speak to anti-choice protesters holding vigil outside the building as the justices finalize their decision on the future of women's health in the U.S.

"If you accidentally get pregnant, let me tell you something, that abortion that you are considering having is not going to solve your problems," she said. "It is not going to make that boyfriend of yours or that guy love you. That abortion won't do that. It’s not going to help you pursue a career that you think you want to pursue. It's not going to help you finish college. Let me tell you what will help you out more in your life when you have a baby, and you love someone more than you've loved someone in your entire life."

Greene, who has made a number of controversial comments in her short political career, has focused on abortion as a key piece of her 2022 reelection campaign. Last month, Greene told right-wing Catholic activist Michael Voris that Satan manipulates women into getting abortions.

"It's whispered, softly and gently, into your ears and into your soul," the congresswoman explained. Satan evidently tells anyone getting an abortion that if they do it they'll get "all these dreams that you have in your heart. And that's how Satan sells a sin, and that's how he sells abortion. He tells a woman that all you have to do is you're just going to go to this clinic, just going to get it over with, you know."

IN OTHER NEWS: Economist Paul Krugman explains why MAGA’s ‘paranoid’ mindset has overtaken the GOP

"And then you're going to, that guy, he's going to stay with you, that boyfriend or the guy, whoever he is, he's going to marry you, sweep you off your feet," she continued, explaining what Satan says. It's unclear if Greene has heard these voices or if she's only heard a recounting of someone hearing the voices.

During Greene's first year in Congress, she ended up in a shouting match with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The event was a press conference about the economics of the Build Back Better plan and how it would help women with child care and paid family leave as part of an ongoing effort to get women back into the workplace following the pandemic.

"You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: respect your neighbor," Dingell shouted at one point after the passage of a 2021 piece of legislation that would have codified Roe.

Greene yelled back: "Taught in church, are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life!"

Dingell responded: "You try being a Christian... and try treating your colleagues decently!"

See the video of Greene at the Court below or at this link.

Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how she fixed the lack of love in her life www.youtube.com

SmartNews