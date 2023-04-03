Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to recall pandemic bailout cash — but won’t say if she’ll send back her $183,000

Speaking to CBS News' Lesley Stahl, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was forced to answer for some of her outrageous claims and behavior. But at one point, all Stahl could do was sigh and shake her head.

Among the questions were those about the debt ceiling, which will force the United States to default on the debt if Republicans refuse to raise the limit. Instead, Greene thinks the U.S. should cut spending, specifically citing the "COVID bailouts" and "green money."

Greene was the beneficiary of one of those COVID bailouts, at $183,504, and she hasn't had to pay it back. It's unclear if she's willing to give that money back to put her money where her mouth is.

Greene isn't the only one, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and other Republicans got massive PPP loans during the pandemic, and then had them forgiven after the fact.

"Would you be willing to vote for compromise?" asked Stahl. "In other words, raise some taxes?"

"I don't think we have a revenue problem in Washington. We have a spending problem," said Greene.

Stahl called BS.

"You know something that's glib. That's glib. What does that mean? The two sides have to come together and hammer it out," Stahl said.

"Cut spending," said Greene.

"But are you willing to let us go into default?" Stahl asked.

Green said no.

"I've always said I wouldn't do that," claimed Greene.

"So would you compromise?" asked Stahl.

"It depends," Green claimed.

"On taxes?" Stahl asked.

"No, I'm not raising taxes," said Greene.

It puts Greene in an argument with herself. The debt ceiling isn't about future budgets or future spending. It's only about money that has been spent before. She wants to recall the COVID money Americans got during the pandemic. It's unclear what else she calls money people would have to pay back to the government if it isn't a tax.

See the interview below or at a link here:



