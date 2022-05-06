CNN hosts shocked by Mark Esper's stories of 'Medieval' Trump foreign policy ideas

CNN host Brianna Keilar on Friday expressed shock at former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's stories about former President Donald Trump pushing to launch missiles into Mexico.

During a segment on Esper's upcoming book, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was asked about the plan to attack Mexican drug labs with American military force, which she said was one of many ideas that he would regularly "pop off" to military advisers who would then work to block such plans from ever taking effect.

Keilar then asked about Trump's plan to send hundreds of thousands of American troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Trump did deploy troops to the U.S./Mexico border, which was nuts because legally they couldn't do anything there," she said. "Nonetheless, the actual plan is even more nuts."

Haberman replied that the most notable thing about the plan was that Trump adviser Stephen Miller tried to execute it by shutting Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley out of the process.

"This kind of thing happened a lot," she said. "Not just with DoD, but a number of agencies where the White House would direct some parallel process or side endeavor to have something happen and secretaries would find out about it."

Haberman was also asked about a "fairly Medieval" plan to parade around the severed head of a dead terrorist leader that would supposedly serve as a warning to other would-be terrorists.

"The idea went nowhere," Haberman explained. "It was something that Stephen Miller said. Esper writes that he said it was a war crime."

