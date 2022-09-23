SecState hopeful complains of ‘paparazzi chasing me’ after revealing two J6 interviews in debate

The Republican nominee for Secretary of State in Arizona complained about the "paparazzi chasing me out of the building" follow a Thursday evening debate.

GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem, a longtime conspiracy pushing election denier and QAnon pusher made the comments after debating Adrian Fontes.

"Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem revealed during a debate Thursday that he was interviewed as a witness by both the U.S. Department of Justice and the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," the Arizona Republic reported. "Finchem was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and took part in the Stop the Steal march to the Capitol, although he said he did not go into the building that was breached by rioters."

The newspaper noted, "After the debate, he offered scant details about his talks with federal and congressional investigators, saying only that the interviews happened several months ago."

Finchem posted a video to Twitter showing him leaving the debate.

"Paparazzi chasing me out of the building when I am going to an interview even though I do interviews all of the time with the press and take left-wing reporters calls as long as they don't misquote me," Finchem said.

Watch below or at this link: