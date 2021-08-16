'Most ridiculously terrible take ever ': Fox host mocked for claiming Americans were more free before the revolution than today

A Fox News host insisted that Americans were more free before the Revolutionary War than today -- and was smacked with fierce backlash.
Right-wing commentator Mark Levin told viewers last night that colonists had better representation before declaring independence from England's King George III, but he was fact-checked and mocked over and over.
"Look at representation. Do we have representation today?" Levin said Sunday on his broadcast. "Have you tried to meet your member of Congress lately? It's impossible, and if you meet your representative, what do you tell them? They are passing 2,700 pages of omnibus spending bills in the middle of the night. You have no idea what's in those bills. That's less liberty than you had when we didn't have representation, because what happens here is that you get to vote, but you don't get to know anything."
"Yes, we were freer before the American Revolution than we are today," he added. "What a disgrace."
How @FoxNews can even post what might amount to the most ridiculously terrible take ever on their Twitter feed says… https://t.co/p5riMas9To— The Majority (@The Majority) 1629122834.0
@FoxNews Maybe. If you leave out slaves. And women. And Native Americans getting smallpox blankets. And indentu… https://t.co/YNHXX9abU6— Cassandra of Troy (@Cassandra of Troy) 1629122925.0
I have some questions on behalf of millions of enslaved persons. https://t.co/uxUwfRK5RM— Anthony Michael Kreis (@Anthony Michael Kreis) 1629122923.0
@FoxNews Translation- straight, white people "felt" more free before we applied the constitution equally to everyone.— Benjamin Linus (@Benjamin Linus) 1629120251.0
@FoxNews There was slavery in the colonies before the American Revolution, but sure, Mark.— More Tweets About Buildings And Food (@More Tweets About Buildings And Food) 1629123911.0
Mark Levin is a dumb guy that has conned people into thinking he is smart for 40 years. https://t.co/8QUqiO6tEJ— Mike Gonzalez (@Mike Gonzalez) 1629124104.0
@FoxNews Republicans wanted to return to a monarchy on 1/6, but it was their guy that was going to be the monarch.— TheGhostofSideline_Observer (@TheGhostofSideline_Observer) 1629122697.0
This entire network, and in turn a significant chunk of this country, is so utterly unserious it hurts. https://t.co/OycZ7h6i8r— Bucks In Six (@Bucks In Six) 1629122778.0
John Adams unavailable for comment https://t.co/9bwzXxk7ci— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1629122384.0