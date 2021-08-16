'Most ridiculously terrible take ever ': Fox host mocked for claiming Americans were more free before the revolution than today

A Fox News host insisted that Americans were more free before the Revolutionary War than today -- and was smacked with fierce backlash.

Right-wing commentator Mark Levin told viewers last night that colonists had better representation before declaring independence from England's King George III, but he was fact-checked and mocked over and over.

"Look at representation. Do we have representation today?" Levin said Sunday on his broadcast. "Have you tried to meet your member of Congress lately? It's impossible, and if you meet your representative, what do you tell them? They are passing 2,700 pages of omnibus spending bills in the middle of the night. You have no idea what's in those bills. That's less liberty than you had when we didn't have representation, because what happens here is that you get to vote, but you don't get to know anything."



"Yes, we were freer before the American Revolution than we are today," he added. "What a disgrace."















































