Mark Meadows claimed this residence as his voting address -- but ex-landlord says he 'never spent a night' there

On Monday, WRAL confirmed the investigative reporting of The New Yorker that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote at an address in North Carolina that he never lived at and never even stayed at.

"The western North Carolina mobile home is four miles north of the Georgia border," said the report. "The former owner of the Scaly Mountain home is an elderly, out-of-state resident who rented the place out to Meadows’ family in 2020 before selling it last summer to a different individual. The former owner said in a phone interview with WRAL News Monday that the congressman 'never spent a night down there' and that Meadows’ wife only stayed for a night or two."

The New Yorker reporting from Charles Bethea first raised suspicions about Meadows' voter registration, noting that after Meadows's family sold their home in North Carolina when he resigned from Congress to take the role as former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, and moved to a condo in Virginia, they never actually bought another home in North Carolina despite Meadows continuing to be registered to vote there — and using the mobile home he had never apparently even visited.

"State law says voter registration applications must be accurate and that residency refers to 'where you physically live.' A voter who purposefully provides inaccurate information could be subject to several months of jail time if found guilty," said the report. "Meadows didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Lawyers representing Meadows in a separate matter also didn’t respond to requests for comment."

This comes after some other prominent Republicans ended up in trouble for using fake voting addresses; former Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS), for instance, was charged with felonies after it was discovered the address he used as his voting residence was actually a UPS Store.